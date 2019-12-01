It's all consuming.
Don't Leave For Your Next Holiday Vacation Before Getting This $112 GoPenguin Luggage

GoPenguin Hardside 26" Rolling Luggage | $112 | Amazon

The end of November through December is a very heavy travel season, due to the holidays and the time off from work people get. If you’re going to be traveling during this time, check your luggage now to make sure it isn’t broken. If you want to replace your normal checked bag, you can get a GoPenguin Hardside 26" Rolling Luggage for $112 on Amazon.

Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $275. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.

This $112 price tag is only on the 26" spinner in white and black.

