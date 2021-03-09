Don't Have Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Yet? Buy It and Get 2 Pairs of Socks

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury + 2 Socks | $60 | Walmart

Deals aren’t always about huge price cuts, folks. Sometimes it’s about special bundles that give you more bang for your buck. Buying a game for full price, but getting an extra reward is a thrill. In that respect, here’s the deal of the century: you can get two pairs of Mario socks when you buy Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury from Walmart. I know what you’re thinking. “I get two great 3D Mario platformers for the price of one and socks?” Hell yes, my bud. Just as this package contains two games, it also contains two pairs of socks. This is synergy. Wear Mario while you play Mario. I’m hog wild for these socks, baby. Let’sa go!