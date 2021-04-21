Don't Have a PlayStation? Get Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $22 on PC

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PC Key) HORIZONPC Screenshot : Sony

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PC Key) | $22 | Eneba | Use code HORIZONPC

Great news for PlayStation owners: you can now claim Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free as part of Sony’s Play at Home program. Bad news for PC players: you can’t. Sony’s little giveaway only applies to the PlayStation version of the game, so no robot dinosaurs for you, my friends. If you’re jealous and still want a deal on it. Eneba has the PC version on sale for $22 today. Just use the promo code HORIZONPC at checkout. You’ll be living large with the console gamers playing one of 2017's best games. The complete edition includes the Frozen Wilds DLC as well as the base game, so that’s sure to keep ypu occupied for a while.