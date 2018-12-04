Photo: Amazon

Why pay for an electric scooter by the minute when you can just buy one outright for the best price ever? The Swagtron City Commuter can cruise at 18 mph for 6-12 miles, depending on conditions, and it even has a built-in phone holder and an app that can toggle your headlight, set your cruise control, and more.



At $271 (down from the usual $360-$400), it’s a better long term investment than the plague of electric scooters that befell our cities this year. Just don’t leave it in the middle of the damn sidewalk, please.