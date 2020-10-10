Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Don't Give a Second Thought to Oven Space This Thanksgiving With Almost 50% Off Select Oster Appliances

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Amazon Deals
Amazon DealsKinja Deals
248
Save
Oster Buffet Server Warming Tray | $32 | Amazon Gold BoxOster Roaster Oven 22 Qt | $39 | Amazon Gold BoxOster French Convection Countertop Oven | $130 | Amazon Gold Box
Oster Buffet Server Warming Tray | $32 | Amazon Gold BoxOster Roaster Oven 22 Qt | $39 | Amazon Gold BoxOster French Convection Countertop Oven | $130 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Oster Buffet Server Warming Tray | $32 | Amazon Gold Box

Oster Roaster Oven 22 Qt | $39 | Amazon Gold Box

Oster French Convection Countertop Oven | $130 | Amazon Gold Box

Can you believe it’s already October? We are only a month and some change away from Thanksgiving, and Amazon has some great deals on Oster appliances to help make this year’s meal prep a breeze— or to just finally grab that kitchen appliance you have been wanting for your standard cooking needs.

Advertisement

First up, this nifty-looking French door countertop oven will free up space in your kitchen oven for only $130, which is a whopping 48% off. You can also move the turkey to this massive roaster oven for $39— it even has a self-basting lid which keeps circulating moisture to keep your turkey from drying out.

Keeping the side dishes that are ready-to-go hot while finishing up other cooking can also be a pain without space, so you can get this warming tray for only $32 to keep three entrees hot for serving.

Advertisement

Oster has some other appliances on sale as well, but these great deals are only available today. Check them out below:

G/O Media may get a commission
Shanchar Adjustable Dumbbell Set
Shanchar Adjustable Dumbbell Set
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Bat Country Isn't Just for Hunter S. Thompson, Make Your Home One Too With These Decorations From Wayfair

Amazon Prime Day 2020: What to Expect on October 13 and the Best Deals Right Now

While the Wacom Intuos Pro Is Awesome, It Can't Get Me to Draw More

Grab Marvel's Avengers While it's $10 Off