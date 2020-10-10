Don't Give a Second Thought to Oven Space This Thanksgiving With Almost 50% Off Select Oster Appliances

Oster Buffet Server Warming Tray | $32 | Amazon Gold Box



Oster Roaster Oven 22 Qt | $39 | Amazon Gold Box

Oster French Convection Countertop Oven | $130 | Amazon Gold Box

Can you believe it’s already October? We are only a month and some change away from Thanksgiving, and Amazon has some great deals on Oster appliances to help make this year’s meal prep a breeze— or to just finally grab that kitchen appliance you have been wanting for your standard cooking needs.

Advertisement

First up, this nifty-looking French door countertop oven will free up space in your kitchen oven for only $130, which is a whopping 48% off. You can also move the turkey to this massive roaster oven for $39— it even has a self-basting lid which keeps circulating moisture to keep your turkey from drying out.

Keeping the side dishes that are ready-to-go hot while finishing up other cooking can also be a pain without space, so you can get this warming tray for only $32 to keep three entrees hot for serving.

Advertisement

Oster has some other appliances on sale as well, but these great deals are only available today. Check them out below:

Advertisement