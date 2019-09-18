Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Simple Houseware Foldable Cloth Storage Box | $14 | Amazon

Are you tired of perfectly folding your laundry like Marie Kondo, but still want to be somewhat organized? Stop folding your underwear and instead get this organizer to keep things in their place. The Simple Houseware Foldable Cloth Storage Box is $14 and comes with six bins to help you get your underwear drawer in order. We can’t promise that your washing machine won’t eat your socks, but at least you’ll have a tidy place to put what socks you do have left.