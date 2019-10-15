It's all consuming.
Don't Get Screwed By Missing This $11 Drill Cleaning Brush Set

Shep McAllister
Dr. Drill Brush Attachment Set | $11 | Amazon
Drill Brush is exactly what it sounds like, and you can get a starter pack of brushes for just $11 on Amazon today. They’re Jolie Kerr-approved, but the drill isn’t included, obviously.

This set is made by Dr. Brush, not the original Drill Brush company, but you get three shapes of nylon scrubber attachments, and two different scouring pads (the green one is a bit stiffer than the red one).

