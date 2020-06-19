Don't Get Bugged on Your Day out With This 2-Pack Lantern Zapper

2 Lantern Bug Zappers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

2 Lantern Bug Zappers | $29 | Meh



‘Tis the season to be zapping. Buzz, Buzz, Buzz.... Well, you get the idea. If you have an outdoor space or camp a lot bug replant is probably number one on your list each year . Today Meh has two lantern bug zappers for $29, this is 44% less than what Amazon is charging. They are available only until midnight.

Advertisement

Each lantern creates a sixteen by sixteen foot “Bugs You Better Not” zone. They are waterproof and have a rechargeable battery. The lanterns are compact and lightweight so it’s easy to hang and move them around for optimum coverage . Each lantern also has a flashlight option in case you need a little extra light on your outdoor adventures . It will take about three hours to get to a full charge but it will last up to sixteen hours if you just use the light and twelve hours if you’re also using the zapper. The lanterns charge by USB and come in three different colors.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

