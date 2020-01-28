Don't Freeze Your Nips Off, Get a Heated Jacket During Today's One-Day Sale

ORORO Heated Apparel Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

ORORO Heated Apparel Gold Box | Amazon

Yeah, I said it. And I meant it! Don’t let your nips freeze when you’re stuck standing outside in the cold . If you have some God awful sporting event to attend that is outdoors, or you genuinely just like doing things when it is cold out, you need a jacket that will keep you warm. You can snag a heated jacket for up to 50% off during today’s ORORO Heated Apparel Gold Box on Amazon.



The sale includes men’s, women’s, and unisex jackets that provide padded heated in the chest or stomach. The jackets are made with softshell fabric exterior and a fleece lining, plus three carbon fiber heating elements to generate heat across core body areas.

Just a reminder, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.