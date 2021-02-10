Don't Feel Left Out, Gentlemen: Lelo Has Quite the Selection of Boy Toys on Sale Too

Up to 20% off Men’s Toys | Lelo



Lelo is the premium sex toy company you’ve been looking for. Everything on its site is meticulously designed and beautifully packaged. This week, the company is running a Valentine’s sale with up to 80% off select items. Today I’d like to focus on their luxury line of vibes for the guys. It’s been pointed out by persistent commenters that I don’t include the dudes enough, so here’s a round-up just for the bros. All the products you see here are 20% off through the rest of the week, so if price is a concern, you can put all your worries to rest.

First, we have a very traditional ring. The Tor 2 elevates the experience for you and/or your partner. This is made from very flexible, safe, and soft silicone to accommodate a variety of sizes. What I like about Lelo is that its toys really hold a charge in between power- ups. Expect almost two hours of playtime from a single charge. The Tor 2 is an upgrade on their older ring and is easy to operate even when in use. This is waterproof, so don’t be afraid to get adventurous. There are six stimulation modes, each with riveting intensity. A sexy satin pouch will accompany this for safekeeping.

Advertisement

Hugo is a high tech upgrade to a backdoor favorite. This remote control prostate massager can be used for solo sessions or with a significant other. Giving them the controls is always a fun way to spice things up. Hugo is sleekly designed for comfort and pleasure. There are two motors, one at the base and one in the tip. Expect the playtime and intensity to last two hours. While the toy itself charges by USB, the remote is all batteries, just like the old days. I can say from experience that hands-free orgasms are awesome. Hugo will absolutely do the job. As above, it’s all plush body-safe silicone with a low-key chic storage bag.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

I maintain all toys can be used with a partner, but some are actually made for solo aviators. The F1S Prototype is sex tech at its finest. This is the world’s first SenSonic console for men. This is a huge step forward in this area, with all ten sensors included. Connect the F1S to Lelo’s app and control everything from there. This is the future of pleasure. Experiment with new waves and vibrations. Let this technology take you further than any toy has before. Ultra-smooth on the inside and sleek and demure on the outside. It’s designed to be easy to clean and can obviously handle liquids of all kinds. This bad boy will ride with you for two hours off of one charge. The nice thing here is a few surprises are included beyond the actual toy. You’ll get cleaning spray, gloves, a starter guide, and of course, the satin goodie pouch. The best of all is you also get a ‘Don’t Disturb’ sign. No more searching under the bed for a trusty rogue sock.

Advertisement

All of Lelo’s toys come with a 1- year warranty.