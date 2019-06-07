Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It might only be the first week of June, but we’re already over this heat. If you don’t have central air or your room is just always hotter than the rest of your house, you need to invest in a portable air conditioner. Right now, you can get a BLACK + DECKER 10000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $299 on Amazon. This is powerful enough to cool down a 10' x 20' room during the summer. If you know a soon-to-be college freshman, this could make a great gift for them to bring to their dorm room.