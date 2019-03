Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Want your new Nintendo Switch with a side of basketball? Good news, Walmart is offering Nintendo Switch console, in either grey or neon, and a copy of NBA2K19 for just $299. This is about $30 off its normal price.

And, full disclosure, this is a pretty standard offer for this kind of bundle, but it’s rare to see a game bundled sans Mario.