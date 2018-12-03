Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We, the trackball enthusiasts, are a special breed. You may point and stare at our ergonomically sculpted peripherals, but we’re too busy getting stuff done to care.

It took nearly a decade for Logitech to update its trackball line and with the MX Ergo, I got everything I wanted. It’s super comfortable, can tilt 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, and it’ll last 4 months on a single charge.

It’s currently $76 on Amazon, a few pennies off from the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And while it’s not as sexy as the MX Master 2S, it won out as my favorite office accessory.