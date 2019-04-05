Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And anyone who’s ever bought an emergency can at a gas station knows that any deal under $1 per can is pretty eye opening. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to get the best price; you can always cancel after your first box ships.



If you prefer the larger 12 ounce cans, that 24-pack is an equally good deal.