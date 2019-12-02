It's all consuming.
Don't Change the Channel, a Ton of Philips x Google Assistant TVs Are On Sale

Ana Suarez
Philips 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Google Assistant | $248 | Walmart
Philips 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Google Assistant | $268 | Walmart
Philips 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Google Assistant | $318 | Walmart
Philips 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Google Assistant | $488 | Walmart
Everyone waits until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get a new TV. I’m happy to report that you’re waiting was not in vain. A number of Philips 4K TVs with Google Assistant are marked down today at Walmart. A Philips 43" TV is $248, a 50" TV is $268, a 55" TV is $318, and the 65" TV is $488.

These TVs all have 4K UHD and HDR 10, to give the best picture quality with the most detail and captivating colors. The TVs have AndroidTV, which includes endless entertainment options. Google Assistant is built right in, to help search for movies, content, TV, and more. You can use Google Assistant to play your favorite content, control the TV, plan your day, and more.

