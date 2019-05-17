Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sure, inground pools are cool and all. But inflatable pools are cheaper, easier to maintain, and you’re not going to worry about anyone falling in the deep end. While inflatable pools are more budget-friendly than above ground and inground pools, the good ones aren’t always exactly cheap.

Right now, you can get a 120" Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool for about $11 off its regular price on Amazon. Your little ones (and dog) will have fun all summer long in this pool. If you just want to sit in cold water, the extra wide side walls give added comfort for a lazy pool day. Be warned, the inflatable pool does not come with a pump included.