Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

IR thermometers are useful for a great number of things. Cooking, car repair work, finding air conditioning leaks...you’ll definitely find a legitimate use for it every now and then. But really, you should mostly buy one because they’re fun as hell to play around with. Get this model for $13 with promo code 30QH54PB, for a limited time.