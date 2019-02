Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Who else used to shriek like a banshee when their mom tried to brush the knots out of their hair back in the day? Just me? OK. Well, I wish my mom had had this Wet Detangler Hair Brush back then, but luckily, you can get two now from Daily Steals for just $10 with promo code KJBRUSH3.



It’s fine to use on wet or dry hair and will even work on wigs and hair extensions. And with over 1,500 reviews on Amazon, this brush comes highly recommended by the tangled hair set. Not today, knots.