Don't Blink, Everything Is 50% off at Nasty Gal Right Now

50% off Everything Graphic : Gabe Carey

50% off Everything | Nasty Gal

Looking to reinvigorate your wardrobe in time for spring? Look no further. Nasty Gal, one of the hottest women’s clothing stores to come out of LA, is enjoying a massive 50% off storewide sale as we speak. (And yes, that includes sale items.)

New arrivals featured in the sale include a wool houndstooth jacket for $57, faux leather heeled boots for $38, and a warm $36 floral mini dress that’s perfect for the change of seasons. Shop the sales section and you’ll find a stylish $42 denim boilersuit, a $19 oversized turtleneck sweater, and a wide variety of badass faux leather pieces to show off your goth side.

Everything is 50% off for a limited time, or 40% off if you opt for free shipping, so act fast before the deals pass you by.