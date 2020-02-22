It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Don't Blink, Everything Is 50% off at Nasty Gal Right Now

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
105
Save
50% off Everything | Nasty Gal
Graphic: Gabe Carey

50% off Everything | Nasty Gal

Looking to reinvigorate your wardrobe in time for spring? Look no further. Nasty Gal, one of the hottest women’s clothing stores to come out of LA, is enjoying a massive 50% off storewide sale as we speak. (And yes, that includes sale items.)

Advertisement

New arrivals featured in the sale include a wool houndstooth jacket for $57, faux leather heeled boots for $38, and a warm $36 floral mini dress that’s perfect for the change of seasons. Shop the sales section and you’ll find a stylish $42 denim boilersuit, a $19 oversized turtleneck sweater, and a wide variety of badass faux leather pieces to show off your goth side.

Everything is 50% off for a limited time, or 40% off if you opt for free shipping, so act fast before the deals pass you by.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Abduct an Alienware Gaming Rig for up to $700 Less Today

Saturday's Best Deals: Alienware Gaming PCs, Tile Key Finder Bundles, J. Crew Office-Ready Styles, and More

Stock Your Pantry with 300 Biscoffs for $26 Before United Airlines Takes Them Away

Friday's Best Deals: Powerbeats Pro, Hisense 4K TV, Cast Iron Gold Box, and More