Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s always good to have a flashlight handy, lest you be overtaken by darkness at some inopportune moment. This $27 Streamlight ProTac flashlight boasts a 4.4 star rating on nearly 7,000 (!!) reviews, and it just so happens to be down to it’s lowest price ever.

A tactical model that boasts 350 lumens of brightness, this small but powerful light runs on either AA or CR123A batteries and features a helpful hat clip for hands-free navigating. It would be a bright idea to buy one today before this deal goes dark.