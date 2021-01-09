Don't Be a Chilly-Billy: Snag a 5-Pack of Your Favorite Type of Knit Cap for Just $15

5-Pack: Men’s and Women’s Knit Caps | $15 | Meh



It’s getting chilly, ok? Be less of a chilly-billy out there with a 5-pack of knit caps for just $15 on Meh. That’s $3 per hat in your choice of assorted colors and other varieties. For example, you can choose whether you want a pom on top of your head or not.

I’m personally a non-pom wearer when it comes to my winter hats. Not that you asked.

Anyway, snag this deal while it lasts!

Advertisement

Get a whole month of unlimited free shipping on orders at Meh, SideDeal, and MorningSave with a $5 membership or pay $8 to ship individual orders.