Image: Amazon

I know, I know. This deal is the wurst. Basically, in a very late capitalist maneuver, Johnsonville made a Sizzling Sausage Grill that fits only the brand’s own brats. By no means is this a device your kitchen needs, but for reasons we can’t quite understand ourselves, it’s a device that the whole team here at The Inventory wants, now that it’s been brat to our attention.

Maybe it’s the prospect of evenly crisped links. Or the lack of potential splatter. Or the built-in temperature probe that alerts you the moment your sausages are fully cooked. Or maybe, it’s just that this thing is so damn ridiculous, and also sausages are so damn good, that it’s worth $61 (down from $80) simply to make this bizarre tool a part your grilling arsenal. Anyway, here’s the piping hot link to buy this banger of a deal, should you so choose: