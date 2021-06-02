It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsFitness

Don’t Resist the Opportunity to Save Up to 40% on Whatafit Resistance Bands

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Alerts
Save Up to 40% on Whatafit Exercise Bands | Amazon
Save Up to 40% on Whatafit Exercise Bands | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward

Save Up to 40% on Whatafit Exercise Bands | Amazon

Gyms may be opening up again, but if you’re not keen on returning to shared workout spaces or you just want better exercise options at home, here’s a stellar deal. Right now, Amazon is hosting a Gold Box deal for Whatafit exercise resistance bands, taking up to 40% some bundles.

Advertisement

You can snag a 16-piece resistance bands set for $21 with five levels of resistance, grab mini loop bands for under $10, get pull-up assist bands for $21 (40% off), or strap on some “booty workout bands” for under $10. Check out the full Gold Box sale for other options.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung - Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Phantom Violet
Samsung - Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Phantom Violet