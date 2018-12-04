Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Many gamers scoff at the idea of a pre-built gaming rig, let alone a gaming laptop. So this ROG Zephyrus GX501 is bound to get more than a few toxic nerds riled up.

The ROG Zephyrus GX501, I’ll admit, is a ridiculously named device. Its discounted $2,500 price tag is bound to receive the peanut gallery’s collective scorn. And yes, you could build a desktop with the same kind of horsepower (GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD) for far less.

However, you wouldn’t have to choose between power or portability with the GX501. You could bring it to a friend’s and play. Since I’ve always viewed gaming a social activity, this is super enticing. Imagine giving each of your friends a high five after a particularly grueling competitive match. (I, for one, think it’s one of nerdom’s true joys.)

Better still, this build is $200 less than the average price. If you’re into LAN parties as much as I am, this is a great deal. Just make sure to bring your power brick.