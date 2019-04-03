Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Asus’s ROG line of gaming monitors are the favorite among pro gamers and with good reason: they’re awesome. This ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" monitor is packed with all the stuff you’d want from a gaming monitor.



The PG348Q offers a curved panel (which is awesome for immersive gaming), uses G-Sync (which eliminates tearing), and a 3440x1440 resolution. There is one minor flaw: the 100Hz refresh rate. While 144hz is the gold standard for competitive gaming, it’s actually a rarity in ones this size.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, and it’s unlikely to last. And yes, it’s nigh-$800 price may seem hard to swallow, but it’s ostensibly two monitors in one. So, rocket jump over and buy this thing before... well, it’s game over man.