Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $55 | Amazon

The Logitech G703 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, one of the best gaming mice you can buy, is heavily discounted today. $55 is easily the best price we’ve ever seen on this unit used by pro gamers like Carpe, Striker, Poko, Fury, and Space. It comes with all the features you’d want in a gaming mice, including 5 customizable buttons, a 12,000DPI sensor, and a rechargeable battery.

Logitech makes some of my favorite accessories. In fact, I’m using a Logitech gaming keyboard right now. If you’re in the market for a new mouse, pick this up before this price goes away.