Dogs Deserve to Destress Too, So Save 25% on CBD Fomo Bones This Weekend

25% Off Site-Wide | Fomo Bones | Use code CBD25
Hey, your pupper deserves to relax too, you know? If you have a very good but very nervous boi, you might want to give some of Fomo Bones’ CBD soft chews a try. By using code CBD25 at checkout, you can get these puppies for just $29, or even less if you decide to subscribe. Grab a pack and give it a try with your dog—these offer all natural ingredients and no filler, so you know you’ll be giving them the best of the best.
This deal runs until the 9th. But don’t sleep on this deal, grab a pack and help your best friend chill a bit.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
FOMO Bones Dog Treats