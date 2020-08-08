It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Dogs Deserve to Destress Too, So Save 25% on CBD Fomo Bones This Weekend

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
70
Save
25% Off Site-Wide | Fomo Bones | Use code CBD25
25% Off Site-Wide | Fomo Bones | Use code CBD25
Photo: Fomo Bones

25% Off Site-Wide | Fomo Bones | Use code CBD25

Hey, your pupper deserves to relax too, you know? If you have a very good but very nervous boi, you might want to give some of Fomo Bones’ CBD soft chews a try. By using code CBD25 at checkout, you can get these puppies for just $29, or even less if you decide to subscribe. Grab a pack and give it a try with your dog—these offer all natural ingredients and no filler, so you know you’ll be giving them the best of the best.

Advertisement

This deal runs until the 9th. But don’t sleep on this deal, grab a pack and help your best friend chill a bit.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
FOMO Bones Dog Treats
Use the promo code CBD25

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

If You're An Audiophile, You Need to Grab These Klipsch Speakers, $250 Off

Some of the PS4's Best Exclusives Are Only $20 Today

Catch the Perps With Five Motion-Sensing Solar Lights for $29

Composting Is for Everyone Worried About Momma Earth. You Just Need the Right Bin for the Job.