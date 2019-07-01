Photo: Etsy

Custom Dog Hooded Sweatshirt | $22 | Etsy

Are you obsessed with your dog? Do you think your dog is cuter, more awesome, and all-around better than every other dog? Same here. If you want to announce your love of your pet right on your chest, you can get a Custom Dog Hooded Sweatshirt from Etsy seller iloverunningclub for only $22 today. That is 25% off the regular price and it is a great deal for the quality. In order to get your custom hoodie, you’ll need to submit a photo of your dog when you put in your order on Etsy and voila, you’ll be your dog’s #1 fan.