Does This Headline Hurt Your Eyes? Save up To 65% on Rx Frames and Lenses at GlassesUSA [Exclusive]

65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65

50% off Blue Light Blocking Lenses | GlassesUSA | Promo code BLUE50

25% off Designer Brands | GlassesUSA | Promo Code PREMIUM20

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ev er, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

Advertisement

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 25% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.



This story was originally published by Gabe Carey in March 2020 and updated with new information on 11/18/2020.