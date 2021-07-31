Vivitar Fold-Away Double Sided Vanity Mirror | $14 | MorningSave

It can be a real pain when you want to do your makeup and can’t find a mirror to get it done. Don’t try and do your makeup with your webcam— grab one of these Vivitar fold-away double-sided vanity mirror instead for $14 over at MorningSave right now.

This nifty little mirror has compartment for storing your makeup and folds up easily and can be tucked out of sight at only 2" by 6" when folded.

P ower up the ring light using either a USB adapter or 4 AA batteries.

You can get this deal and many others at MorningSave, which is partnered with Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal as well. Get free shipping at all of the sites for $5, otherwise shipping is $7.99 per order.