Don’t listen to your boss, your spouse, your parents, or your children: mini basketball hoops are fun as hell, and no, you’re never too old to enjoy one. They’re just bitter that you posterized them the other day, anyway.



The SKLZ Pro mini hoop isn’t some plastic toy either. The backboard is shatterproof polycarbonate (which is for the best), and the hoop is actually spring-mounted and made of metal. Which it needs to be to hold up against your through-the-legs 360 slams.