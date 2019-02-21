Photo: Amazon

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six extra large ones for $11 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.



At the very least, you should use dryer balls instead of fabric softener or dryer sheets when drying towels and workout gear, as chemical fabric softener leaves a residue that makes fabrics less water absorbent, which is obviously an issue in both cases.