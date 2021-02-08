Do Some Sick Space Stunts With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $20

St ar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) | $20 | Walmart

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox Digital ) | $20 | Best Buy

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multipl e Di sney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of binge able TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. You can grab the PS4 version at Walmart or an Xbox Digital version at Best Buy. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.