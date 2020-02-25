It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Do Nature A Solid And Make Use Of Some Reusable Food Storage Bags

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
921
Save
Reusable Food Storage Bags | $9 | Promo code YQRGOVQT
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Reusable Food Storage Bags | $9 | Promo code YQRGOVQT

Recycling is a fad that should never go out of style, especially where global warming is concerned. For only $9, you can also be a part of saving the planet from long, drawn out torture and have containers to hold your fruits and veggies, too! You can store whatever you want and throw them in your fridge or freezer since they are leakproof and waterproof, which means even your meat and poultry are safe to hang for a while. The only miff I have with these is they are not microwave, oven, or dishwasher-safe, so be sure to clean them by hand if you’re planning on buying a pack, which you absolutely should before they’re gone.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

What's the Best Dipping Sauce?

Organize The Junk In Your Trunk With This Storage Container

Save Big on a Gaming Monitor or Laptop During This One-Day Amazon Sale

Tuesday's Best Deals: JACHS Hoodies, Gaming Gold Box, Ninja Foodi, and More