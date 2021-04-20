It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
4/20 Week

Do Good and Chill Out With a $20 Bottle of Delicious and De-Stressing Bra Bearies

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
Bra Bearies CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries | Promo code 420
Bra Bearies CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries | Promo code 420
Photo: Sunday Scaries
4/20 Week4/20 WeekA week of blazing and relaxation, sponsored by Sunday Scaries CBD
PrevNextView All

Bra Bearies CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries | Promo code 420

Are you ready to get chill and support your immune system? And maybe support a good cause while you’re at it? Boy, have I got a deal for you on this fine 4/20.

Advertisement

Grab a bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies for 30% off when you add promo code 420 at checkout over at Sunday Scaries right now!

That brings these delicious strawberry CBD gummies down to just $20.

CBD is great for helping cool heads prevail. Sunday Scaries, one of the finest makers of CBD products meant for helping people relax without any high or hangover, puts it:

Our Strawberry CBD Gummies are perfect for…

-Destressing while giving back to a good cause

-Boosting your immunity

-Starting your day with a level head

-Overcoming daily frustrations

-Promoting mental clarity

So what do you get for your hard-earned dollars? A bottle contains 20 gummies, each of which has 10mg of CBD plus 10mg of Vitamin C. Gummies, vitamins, and CBD? Win, win, win.

Oh, and in case you were curious about the name— for every bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies sold, Sunday Scaries donates $2 to support breast cancer research. So, it’s actually a win-win-win-win. Michael Scott would love this. You will too. Jump on it!

G/O Media may get a commission
Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies
Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies
Use the promo code 420
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer