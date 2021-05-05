It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Do an Arcana Check and Then Get the Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Set for $92

Giovanni Colantonio
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Set | $92 | Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted to learn everything about Dungeons & Dragons, here’s your chance. Amazon currently has the core rulebook set on sale for $92. This package includes the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual. On top of that, you’ll also a special foil DM screen so you can make your rolls in private. The gift set is part of Amazon’s current Buy 2, Get 1 50% book sale, so you can grab a few more D&D books if you’d like and get a little discount. The world is your oyster, so roll for initiative.

