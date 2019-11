The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter | $50 | Walmart

Target has advertised this LEGO Star Wars X-Wing model as $51 for Black Friday, but Walmart went ahead and dropped the price to $50 right now. The ship includes retractable landing gear, lever-activated wings, Luke Skywalker and Biggs Darklighter minifigs, and best of all, R2-D2 and R2-Q2 figures.