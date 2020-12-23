Do a Reverse Tobey Maguire and Put on a Pair of Glasses for 30% off—or Contacts for 25% off—at GlassesUSA

30% off Rx Eyeglasses and Sunglasses | GlassesUSA | Promo Code FSA30

In Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie, Peter Parker (played by Tobey Maguire) ditches his glasses when a spider bite gives him perfect vision. But we all can’t be Peter Parker, and as much as we’d like to, we can’t even be Tobey Maguire. But we can upgrade our frames to a pair that’s a little more stylish than the bland out-of-date specs in the image above, and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune either, thanks to the advent of online retailers undercutting the outrageous costs imposed on glasses-wearers by traditional suppliers for decades. Companies like EyeBuyDirect, Warby Parker, and GlassesUSA have seen to it that prescription eyewear can actually be quite affordable.

In fact, GlassesUSA is offering Kinja Deals readers 30% off your entire order when you buy either prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses from its wide selection of styles and brands, plus free shipping and basic lenses, using the coupon code FSA30 at checkout. Meanwhile, those who prefer the discreet nature of contacts can take 25% off just about anything listed here (though, as the company tells me, “exclusions may apply” to certain, unspecified items) using the promo code Contacts25. Don’t worry about shipping either as the discount slashes courier expenses off your total as well. If you need a new pair of glasses or contacts anyway, you might as well snatch ‘em up now before the deal expires January 15. I wouldn’t bank on becoming Spider-Man anytime soon outside of the new PS5 game.