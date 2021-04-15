Do a Happy Dance, Kristen Bell's CBD Line Is 25% off at Ulta

25% off Happy Dance Image : Happy Dance

It’s time to prep that CBD arsenal for 4/20. I’m a big fan of CBD as a natural pain and stress reliever and have been impressed with Happy Dance. America’s Sweetheart Kristen Bell has put together a lovely line of calming vegan and cruelty-free CDB products. This week at Ulta, save 25% on all Happy Dance items.

I’m not usually one for celebrity brands, but honestly, Happy Dance is an incredibly good one, and who wouldn’t trust Veronica Mars? The Coconut Melt is packed with p remium full-spectrum h emp e xtract and is a versatile product you need in your bathroom cabinet. It can be used to hydrate rough hands, remove tough makeup, soothe sore spots, and moisturize your mug. With the shaving months here, this is an excellent post-shower treat to keep your legs baby soft. It’s even been mentioned to have been used as a hair mask, but I’m not that adventurous .

If you’re still suffering from super dry skin , the All-Over Whipped Body Butter is supreme. It’s an ultra-nourishing lotion that’s non-greasy. Finding the perfect moisturizer that fully absorbs is a dream, and this body butter protects your skin with plant-based antioxidants. As above, this little jar has 200 MG CBD from p remium hemp extract and s hea b utter, c ocoa b utter, and o live o il.

Nothing is more relaxing than a hot bath. I’m a big fan of a steamy soak. If you suffer from old sports injuries like me and don’t like to take medication for pain, CBD is a lifesaver. The Stress Away Bath Bomb revitalizes the body in the most tranquil way possible. Each square is made with c oconut o il and c ocoa butter to keep your body silky smooth . The g inger and grapefruit create a serene scene working like essential oils . Indulge in some you time with 60 MG of CBD and level up your next bath .

