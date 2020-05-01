It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Do a Happy Dance and Save $15 on AirPods Pro

Quentyn Kennemer
Apple AirPods Pro | $15 | Adorama
If you’re an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $15 on a pair of your own at Adorama. It’s not a massive discount, but considering how rarely the newest Apple products dip in price, it’s still worth a look.

