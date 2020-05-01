Do a Happy Dance and Save $15 on AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Apple AirPods Pro | $15 | Adorama

If you’re an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $15 on a pair of your own at Adorama. It’s not a massive discount, but considering how rarely the newest Apple products dip in price, it’s still worth a look.

Advertisement