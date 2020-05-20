It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
DIY Boba Kit Makes Your Time at Home More Bubbly

Sheilah Villari
DIY Boba Kit | $18 | Etsy
Photo: Etsy
DIY Boba Kit | $18 | Etsy

I’m spoiled to have two bubble tea places still open and operating in my neighborhood. Looking at the countless reviews from ZanZanTea’s shop many don’t. This DIY Boba Kit is a welcome relief for those looking to get their bubble fix in the time of COVID-19.

This kit comes with everything you need to make six servings of delicious bubble milk tea right in your own home. This kit contains premium black tapioca pearls, black tea leaves, and fat tea straws from Taiwan. You will get detailed but simple cooking instructions based on the owner’s childhood. They also offer help if needed by just emailing them. The only thing not included is the milk and sugar of your choosing.

Ships for $5 for Georgia.

