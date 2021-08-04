Jaws - 4K Ultra HD | $10 | Amazon



Sometimes, you just want to watch a classic movie. Jaws is that classic movie, with sharks. If you’ve never seen this Spielberg thriller, you’ve been missing out. Trust me, the Universal Studios ride doesn’t do it justice. That’ why you should pick up the Jaws 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for just $10 at Amazon right now, which is $8 off its normal price. Watch as this killer shark terrorizes beachgoers without even feeling remorse, because sharks don’t feel bad about chomping into people. Plus, it’s got Roy Scheider, and you really can’t go wrong with anything he’s in. Take a load off and revel in some spine-tingling shark weirdness for an afternoon in crisp 4K. You won’t regret it.