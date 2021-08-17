Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
KMOUK 2.1CH Sound Bar | $75 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
One of the best things you can do for your living room, basement, or wherever it is you playing games and watching TV is to install a sound bar. It is seriously night and day. This KMOUK sound bar is 2.1 channels with 6 speakers and four different modes to achieve the best audio for the way you’re using it with game mode, news mode, cinema mode, and song mode. If you clip the coupon, you can save a $20 at checkout. Prime users can save an additional $15 bring it down to $75.
