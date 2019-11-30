It's all consuming.
Ditch Your Shitty Lighter and Get a Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter For $9

Ana Suarez
Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter | $9 | Amazon
As you might recall on our co-op dedicated to the great Shep McAllister, I love the Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter. Unlike other traditional candle lighters you can pick up at the grocery store, the Tacklife lighter doesn’t suck and it seemingly doesn’t run out. It has a lithium-ion rechargeable battery and up to 1,000 lights before you’ll even need to charge it. You can pick one up for $9 right now.

