Ditch Your Provider’s Router and Speed up Your Home Office Wi-Fi With 13% off This TP-Link Router

TP-Link AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router

Graphic : Gabe Carey

There’s a good chance a lot of us will have to work from home for a while. That comes with the typical woes of shoddy video calls and slow speeds whenever you’re doing something important, but it also makes things like watching Netflix tough when everyone’s at home trying to stream something. You’ll wanna dodge those issues where you can, and a good router can help.

TP-Link’s AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router, currently down to $70 on Amazon, can help give you a bit of extra bandwidth to make working from home less prone to buffering. It provides 300 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz and 1201 Mbps on 5 GHz (802. 11ax), plus parental controls if you’ve gotta lock things down a bit more for the little ones.