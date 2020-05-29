It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Ditch Your Provider’s Router and Speed up Your Home Office Wi-Fi With 13% off This TP-Link Router

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
444
Save
TP-Link AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router | $70 | Amazon
TP-Link AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router | $70 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

There’s a good chance a lot of us will have to work from home for a while. That comes with the typical woes of shoddy video calls and slow speeds whenever you’re doing something important, but it also makes things like watching Netflix tough when everyone’s at home trying to stream something. You’ll wanna dodge those issues where you can, and a good router can help.

Advertisement

TP-Link’s AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router, currently down to $70 on Amazon, can help give you a bit of extra bandwidth to make working from home less prone to buffering. It provides 300 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz and 1201 Mbps on 5 GHz (802. 11ax), plus parental controls if you’ve gotta lock things down a bit more for the little ones.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Satisfy Your Summer Craving With a $20 Coca Cola Hot Dog and Bun Toaster

Thursday's Best Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2, Belmint Water Flosser, Tile Pro, ADATA 1TB External SSD, and More

Geek out Your Desk With up to 50% off Funko Pops

What's the Best VPN?