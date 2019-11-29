It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Ditch Your Old Travel Coffee Mug and Get a New One During This Contigo Gold Box Sale

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Black Friday Deals
430
Save
Contigo Water Bottles and Travel Mugs Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Contigo Water Bottles and Travel Mugs Gold Box | Amazon

Did you get a new coffee maker during all of this holiday shopping madness? Make sure you update your travel mug situation as well! You don’t want your coffee spilling on your way to work. Right now, you can save when you shop the Contigo Water Bottles and Travel Mugs Gold Box.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts