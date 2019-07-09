Photo: Amazon

Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Navy Button Platform Bed | $137 | Amazon

If you still have the same bedframe from college or your very first apartment, it is time to say goodbye. Bedframes with headboards can often be very costly, but right now, you can get a king-size Zinus Omkaram Upholster Navy Button Platform Bed for only $137. That is the lowest price ever on Amazon and makes the bed about $80 off. This deal is too good to pass up, but it is for those who are patient, as it can take between one to three months to ship. Included in that $137 price tag are the upholstered headboard, bed frame, and wood slats. No mattress is included (obviously) but you do get a 5-year worry-free warranty. Plus, many Amazon reviewers seem to agree this is easy to put together