Ditch Your Moldy Old Toothbrush Holder and Replace It With a $12 Joseph Joseph Storage Caddy

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Organizer Caddy

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Organizer Caddy | $12 | Amazon

You use it every day, but have you ever actually looked at the bottom of the inside of your toothbrush holder? It’s nasty. The leftover toothpaste, saliva, and water is a breeding ground for some gross stuff. Even if you clean it regularly, it is probably wise to replace your tooth brush holder as often as your toothbrush . Why not get a bigger storage system for your bathroom counter that can hold more than a toothbrush? The Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Organizer Caddy is $12 and can fit your toothbrush, hairbrush, a razor, and more.