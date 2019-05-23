Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It might only be May, but it is already too hot for pants. Shorts season is officially here. If pulled your shorts from last summer out of your dresser and realized they’re out of commission, don’t worry. Right now, you can snag a pair of Under Armour Men’s Raid 10" Shorts in two different colors, royal/steel, and carbon heather for about $15 off.

