Razer’s Ornata keyboard is all about compromise, the right kind. And for $67, it’s also a steal, the right kind.

This keyboard combines the long travel of a mechanical keyboard and the relative quietness of a membrane-style keyboard.

In his review, Kotaku’s Mike Fahey said the “spring of the membrane coupled with that lovely mechanical click and the half-eight keys mean my fingers fly across this thing. It feels like they are being actively propelled from key to key.”

It’s currently a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen. And did I mention the best part? IT GLOWS.